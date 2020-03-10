This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increased geriatric population. A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on Viscosupplementation Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Viscosupplementation Market. Global viscosupplementation market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2027. This Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2020 to 2027.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Viscosupplementation. Some of the major players operating in the global Viscosupplementation market are Bioventus, Ferring B.V., Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, LG Chem., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Zimmer Biomet, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Bausch Health, Smith & Nephew, Alcon Vision LLC, ALLERGAN, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Regen Lab USA LLC, DePuy Synthes, Contipro a.s., TRB Chemedica International SA, Teijin Pharma Limited., Freda Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., NORDIC DRUGS, Mylan N.V., Merz Pharma, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Laboratoires Expanscience among others.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Segmentation: Global Viscosupplementation Market

By Hyaluronic Acid Type

Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid

Standard Hyaluronic Acid

By Procedure Type

Three-Injection Procedure

Single-Injection Procedure

Five-Injection Procedure

By Application

Knee Arthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Distribution channel

Direct

Tenders

Retail

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Lattice Biologics introduced AmnioVisc supplement. Joint pain associated with osteoarthritis is treated with this processed amniotic fluid supplement. Armed with six months of successful results from a 275-patient research to evaluate its effectiveness and reliability, AmnioVisc(TM) is the amnio viscosupplement most researched to date. The controlled research of the Western Institutional Review Board (WIRB) shows enduring, secure pain relief and fewer adverse events on the market than the present level of viscosupplements for Hyaluronic Acid (HA) care. This launch will increase the revenue of the company.

In May 2016, Anika Therapeutics introduced CINGAL in Canada. This product helps in the treatment of pain in the knee associated with osteoarthritis. Earlier CINGAL was approved in 2015 in Canada for the launch of the product. This launch resulted in the expansion of the company.

Table of Content: Global Viscosupplementation Markets

Introduction Market Segmentations Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Technology Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Process Global Viscosupplementation Market, BY Material Global Viscosupplementation Market, Material Type Global Viscosupplementation Market, BY Products Global Viscosupplementation Market, BY End-Users Global Viscosupplementation Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

Continued……..

