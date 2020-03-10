Global swab market estimated to register substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing numbers of road accidents and falls.

The Global Swab Market analysis report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Moreover, strategic model around the growth objective is designed by analysts, with a detailed route-to-market analysis, competencies to be leveraged and developed, as well as any potential pitfalls. The Swab Market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. No stone is left unturned while researching and analyzing data to prepare market research report like this one and the others.

Some of the major companies functioning in global swab market are Puritan Medical Products, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, MWE, FL MEDICAL s.r.l, Clean Cross Co.,LTD., Neogen Corporation, Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Unilever, GPC Medical, Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Medscape, AdvaCare, Strema S.r.l., Blue Manufacturing Company, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA., Sirchie and GROUPE LEMOINE among others.

Global Swab Market By Product (Alcohol Swab, Cotton Swab, Dry Swab, Gauze Swab), Shaft (Aluminum Shaft, Polypropylene Shaft), Test Type(DNA, Urine, Saliva), Type covers(Cotton Tipped Swabs, Foam Tipped Swabs, Non Wave, Other), Application(Specimen Collection, Disinfection, Other), End-User (Microbiological Laboratory, Hospitals, Clinics, Academia & Research Institutes), Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Swabs, also called as wipes which are medicated absorbent materials or pads. We can use it as wound cleansers. However it is used in medicine, surgery, pre-injection swabs, or in a first aid kit. It includes an absorbent material imparting the medical characteristics to the swab. An antiseptics swab comes under the medical products due to its active ingredients showing specific actions. These consists antiseptics including cetrimide or iodine, chlorhexidine.

Market Drivers

Continuous growth in number of infectious diseases and surgeries is a driver for this market

Growing aging population may propel the market growth

Government organization funding for R&D of several diagnostic tools and test is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Irregular distribution of medical services is hampering the market growth

Less healthcare expenditures in developing countries will restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Swab Market

By Product

Alcohol Swab

Cotton Swab

Dry Swab

Gauze Swab

By Shaft

Aluminum Shaft

Polypropylene Shaft

By Test type

DNA

Urine

Saliva

By Type covers

Cotton Tipped Swabs

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non Wave

Other

By Applications:

Specimen collection

Disinfection

Other

By End-User

Microbiological Laboratory

Hospitals

Clinics

Academia & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Reveal Data Signs Software Agreement With KPMG for providing Forensic Software. KPMG’s Forensic Technology practice will use the Reveal Data’s eDiscovery software for supporting data investigations and eDiscovery projects. This agreement will provide a low cost solution for supporting preliminary data set reviews and case work

In, July, 2018, Cepheid received U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) clearance and clinical advance laboratory amendments, waiver to the Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV test. It will allow laboratories to extend their capacity by extension of standardized testing for flu, RSV, and Strep A for the point-of-care settings

Competitive Analysis:

Global swab market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of swab market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global swab market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

