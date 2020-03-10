The “Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market” report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for Healthcare IT industry. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. Also, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. The report also provides the knowledge of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Understanding competitive landscape is another important aspect of this Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report and hence the moves or actions of top market players and brands are analysed that range from product developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, future products to technologies. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Healthcare IT industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Moreover, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report analyses and presents the historic data along with the current performance of the market.

In addition, the Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies. Key players are taking actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive analysis in the Healthcare IT industry. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. This report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from a variety of corners. The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report determines up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases. Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market By Product Type (Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS), Device Type (Clinical LIS, Anatomical LIS), Components (Services, software), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Remotely-Hosted, Cloud-Based) End-User (Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Anatomical Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the laboratory information systems market are Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compugroup Medical AG, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, CPSI), and IBM Watson Health , Computer Programs and Systems, Inc, Merge Healthcare, Inc. Orchard Software Corporation., Abbott , Agilent Technologies, Inc Dassault Systèmes, Others.

Market Definition:

A laboratory information system (LIS), it is computer based software that used to manage and stores the data from all stages of medical processes and verify the data . In laboratory information system Physicians and lab technicians are used to coordinate varieties of inpatient and outpatient medical testing.

There is Rise in adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) among independent and hospital-based. This helps to minimized the error of diagnostic and manage high data volumes the adoption of laboratory informatics in the U.S. is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Initiatives and strong support from the government to promote healthcare it implementation is going to drive the market.

Introduce of new and advanced products, act as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints

Global laboratory information systems (LIS) market, the system charge high cost, this act as a restraint for the growth of the market

In health industry many people is not aware about laboratory information systems.

Segmentation:

By Product Type Standalone LIS Integrated LIS

By Device Type Clinical LIS Anatomical LIS

By Components Services Software

By Delivery Mode On-Premise Remotely-Hosted Cloud-Based

By End-User Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Anatomical Pathology Laboratories Blood Banks Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Sun quest Information Systems, Inc. announced that they won a 10-year tender to provision laboratory-related software solutions and services for the State of Queensland, Australia.

In November 2018, Compu Group Medical launched new software, which breakthrough in the future of medical software in the Czech Republic; it’s a flagship product by which the company fulfills its long-term vision of fully electronic healthcare.

Competitive Analysis:

Global laboratory information systems (LIS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory information systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

