According to Market Study Report, Automotive V2X Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive V2X Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive V2X Market.

The Automotive V2X Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.2%, from USD 689 Million in 2020 to USD 12,859 Million by 2028. This report spread across 182 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 136 Tables and 50 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Automotive V2X Market:

Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

Autotalks Ltd. (Israel)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation(Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

HARMAN International (US)

Cohda Wireless (Australia)

Savari Inc. (US)

The cellular segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing trials/tests taking place across the globe. Cellular is expected to offer better performance in terms of cyber security than DSRC. Cellular connectivity is also cheaper and offers better performance, especially in congested traffic environments, which has contributed to the growth of this segment.

There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X which are available in the market. This would enable the entry of more passenger car models equipped with V2Xin the future. There are a number of passenger car models equipped with V2X, such as Volkswagen Golf 8thgen,which is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. The high sales of passenger cars in Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the growth of the passenger car V2X market during the forecast period.

“Europe is projected to be the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period.”

The presence of top automotive OEMs such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, who have equipped their vehicles with V2X, has contributed to the growth of the European market. The presence of key V2X players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, and Infineon has also driven the European automotive V2X market. The growing number of tests/trials taking place regarding cellular connectivity in Europe, especially in Germany, is fueling the European automotive V2X market further.

Competitive Landscape of Automotive V2X Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

3.2 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (V2X Solution Providers)

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (OEMs)

5.1 Visionary Leaders

5.2 Innovators

5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Winners vs Tail-Enders

