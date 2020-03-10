Car-Sharing Market is turning the face of industry. RFM brings to you a report on Car-Sharing Market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the Car-Sharing Market in the forecast period of 2018-2025. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

This Report Focuses On The Global Top Players, Covered; Car2Go, Communauto, Enterprise CarShare, Liftshare.com, Zipcar, City Hop, E-Car, eHi, GoGet Car Share, Mobility CarSharing, Modo – The Car Co-op and ZoomIn 2017, the global Car-Sharing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2023.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the carsharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need.

This report studies the global Car-Sharing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Car-Sharing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

For instance, Zipcar uses a zipcard as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise CarShare uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

Market Segment By Type, The Product Can Be Split Into

P2P, Station-Based and Free-Floating

Market Segment By Application, Split Into

Business And Private

“Global Car-Sharing Market Size, Status 2019 ” is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the car-sharing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

