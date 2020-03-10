Monoclonal antibodies are copies of unique parental cells derived from the same immune cells. These antibodies, when administered, can bind to specific antigens because they have a monovalent affinity. Monoclonal antibodies are an important tool for detecting or purifying substances due to their site specificity. They therefore have important end uses in biochemistry, molecular biology and medicine.

Increased R & D activity in the genome has become a major driver along with the advent of technologically advanced genetic platforms such as next-generation sequencing. In addition, due to the economical nature of the aforementioned technologies, it is supported to conduct mAbs development studies. This is a widely accepted biological agent and is expected to provide billions of dollars of opportunity to pharmaceutical companies for the expected period.

As the level of awareness between patients and physicians increases with the application of monoclonal antibody therapy, more growth is being made. In addition, approval of blockbuster mAbs for various indications is expected to increase utilization during the forecast period. For example, major revenue-generating drugs like FDA-approved Avastin, Herceptin, Remicade, and Rituxan for a range of conditions (cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, etc.) This market is expected to grow to a profitable CAGR due to the presence of a strong product pipeline.

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:

AbbVie

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Bayer HealthCare

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Pfizer

Synthon Biopharmaceuticals

Teva

Market By Region

Global (Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

By Source

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

By Production

In Vivo

In Vitro

Market by Application

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Table of Content:

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Monoclone Antibody market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2024 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Industry Chain Suppliers of Monoclone Antibody Market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Monoclone Antibody Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Monoclone Antibody Market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To understand the future outlook and prospects for Monoclone Antibody Market analysis and forecast 2019-2024.

