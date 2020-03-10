The global contact lenses market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 13 Billion by 2025. Contact lenses are thin plastic discs made from hydrogel or silicon hydrogel. Contact lenses are used for vision correction, and for cosmetic and aesthetic purpose to change the color or appearance of eye. Contact lenses are continuously gaining increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various eye related disorders such as myopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and other forms of vision disorders. The use of lenses offers varied medical and lifestyle-related benefits. Some of the therapeutic benefits of using lenses are corneal protection, for post-surgical conditions, and for corneal pain relief and healing. The growing focus on aesthetic look and popularity of colored contact lenses in the fashion industry will further boost the demand for contact lenses products.

The factors such as ageing population coupled with increasing prevalence of eye related disorders, technological advancements, rising awareness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription eyeglasses to enhance aesthetics fuels the growth of global contact lenses market. Although these factors are expected to drive the contact lenses market growth, elements such as the high cost and dearth of skilled ophthalmologists are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

This report focuses on Contact Lens volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Lens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Contact Lens Market – Company Analysis

Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron, Weicon, Bescon, NEO Vision, Clearlab, Oculus, Camax, Seed, Hoya Corp

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Market segmentation, by product types:

Rigid Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Market segmentation, by applications:

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Others

This 181 Page report with 94 Figures and 13 Tables has been analyzed from 11 View Points:

1) Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

2) Global Contact Lens Market Share and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

3) By Segments – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

4) By Materials – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

5) By Design – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

6) By Modality – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

7) By Region – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

8) Country Analysis – Global Contact Lens Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

9) Global Contact Lens Market – Key Technologies

10) Global Contact Lens Market – Key Players Sales Analysis (2013 – 2025)

11) Global Contact Lens Market – Growth Drivers & Challenges

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Contact Lens market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Industry Chain Suppliers of Contact Lens Market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Contact Lens Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Contact Lens Market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To understand the future outlook and prospects for Contact Lens Market analysis and forecast 2019-2025.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

