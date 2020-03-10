The benefits of Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) technology have grown considerably over the past few years due to markets such as high levels of security in the commercial, private and public sectors. Helps minimize fraud and security breach than traditional methods like passwords and tokens. Increasing crime rates are expected to drive demand for Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) technology in law enforcement applications for criminal identification. This technology is used to detect known fingerprints or potential fingerprint sets at a crime scene and compare them to existing fingerprint databases. Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) is an effective process for searching, sorting, and matching fingerprints over existing identification methods. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate market growth.

The automated fingerprint identification system (afis) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 18.5% to reach USD 21.09 billion by 2028. AFIS technology, such as the high level of security in commercial, private, and public sectors, helps minimize frauds and security breaches better than traditional methods such as passwords and tokens and increasing crime rate are some of the main market drivers of this market.

This Report Focuses On Top Manufacturers In Global Market:

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research

The major players in automated fingerprint identification system (afis) market are Gemalto NV, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, IDEMIA, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, SUPREMA., Fujitsu, Sonda ¸ HID Global, Papillon Systems, Wright Shore Technologies Pvt Ltd, AFIX Technologies

Amongst end user, Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) segment held considerable market share due to increasing acceptance of automated fingerprint identification system technology to make simple protected financial transactions. For instance, banks introduced fingerprint verification technology for mobile banking for customers who use mobile phones or tablets enabled with fingerprint access control.

The Market is segmented based on Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The Market is segmented based on Search Type

Tenprint to Tenprint Searches

Latent to Latent Searches

The Market is segmented based on Application

Government,Healthcare,Transportation,Defence & Security,Retail,Education,Hospitality,Consumer Electronics,Banking & Finance

Table Of Content

Section 1 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Definition

Section 2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

