Steel is used as stamping globally among automotive manufacturers to achieve the desired strength standards with the safety of the vehicle at a low cost. The metallurgical design of the vehicle incorporates the use of low strength steels, conventional high strength steels (HSS) and new advanced high strength steels (AHSS).

Automotive manufacturers are constantly focused on reducing vehicle weight to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. In addition, most manufacturers incorporate high tensile strength steels in vehicle chassis and frame structures to comply with stringent regulatory collision rules. For example, in 2018 Maruti Suzuki launched a quick hatchback upgraded from a high-tensile India. This has resulted in significant weight savings and improved vehicle efficiency over previous generations of vehicles. Steelmakers are constantly investing in R & D to develop advanced low-weight and high-strength steels for a wide range of customers. For example, in 2017, POSCO in Korea launched the Giga steel line-up, which focused on reducing weight and improving the strength of cars. In addition, for SsangYong RexStone G4,

The global automotive steel market size is estimated at USD 90.48 billion by 2028 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing production of automobiles and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the industry are ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, Baosteel Group, HYUNDAI steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata steel, HBIS Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor, ChinaSteel, JSW and Hausner Hard Chrome Incorporated

Market Segment

Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application Outlook

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Table of Content

Section 1 Automotive Steel Definition

Section 2 Global Automotive Steel Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automotive Steel Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automotive Steel Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automotive Steel Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automotive Steel Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Automotive Steel Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automotive Steel Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automotive Steel Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

