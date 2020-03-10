Cold chain is a combination of temperature controlled surface feed and supply chain. A frozen solution designed to maintain product quality and shelf life, such as fresh produce, seafood, frozen foods, photographic film, chemicals and medicines. Cold chains are essential to prolong marketing periods, avoid overcapacity, reduce transmission bottlenecks during peak periods, and maintain product quality. This process involves the use of storage for distribution of products and temperature controlled warehouses for cold insulation vehicles. Cold chain solutions are widely used to transport and store fruits, vegetables, meats, beef, medicines and medicines. The modes of transport used are refrigerated trucks, refrigerated rail car, refrigerated cargo and air cargo.

The global cold chain market is estimated at $ 441.85 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 8.6%.

The increase in consumer demand for perishable food, the increase in international trade due to trade liberalization, and the expansion of organized food retailing are some of the factors driving market growth. Government support for infrastructure development in some developing countries also stimulates growth in this industry.

Cold Chain Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Cold Chain Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Some of the major players in the global cold chain market are Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, AGRO Merchants Group, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Trenton Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd. and VersaCold Logistics Services.

The scope of this research report extends from the basic outline of the Cold Chain market to tricky structures, classifications and applications. This research report also provides a clear picture of the global market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors that affect market growth.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report focuses on the global market, particularly in the cold chain of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes markets by manufacturer, region, type and application.

Cold Chain Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Questions Answered in Report:

What is major factor which lead this market to next level?

What will the market Demand and what will be Growth?

What are the latest opportunities to Cold Chain Market market in future?

What are the strengths of the key players?

What are the key of Cold Chain market?

