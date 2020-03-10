In order to thrive in the global market, it is essential to select global market research reports that include regional and global market analysis. This eClinical Solutions Market Report highlights various factors that directly or indirectly affect business growth, including historical data, current market trends, the environment, technological innovation, upcoming technology and technological advances in the industry. In addition, a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the investment is provided to develop strategies that predict future business opportunities and improve return on investment (ROI).

The market for clinical trial solutions is expected to reach $ 18 billion, an annual average growth of 13.9% Increase in research and development activities of bio-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, clinical trials of software solutions and expansion of coordinated research and development. Key market drivers for this market

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research

The major players in eclinical solutions market are IBM Watson Health, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., BioClinica, DATATRAK International, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, CRF Health, ERT, eClinical Solutions, OmniComm Systems Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc. , Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product: Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems,Clinical Trial Management Systems,Randomization and Trial Supply Management,Clinical Data Integration Platforms,Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions,Safety Solutions,Electronic Trial Master File Systems,Regulatory Information Management Solutions

By Delivery Mode: Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions,Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions,Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

By Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I Clinical Trials,Phase II Clinical Trials,Phase III Clinical Trials,Phase IV Clinical Trials

By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies,Contract Research Organizations,Consulting Service Companies,Medical Device Manufacturers,Hospitals,Academic Research Institutes

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

