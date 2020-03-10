The Semiconductor IP report states the factors that are affecting demand and supply side of market dynamics. The drivers, restraints, future, demand, product profile and specification is profiled in this report. The marketing strategies followed by top accounts, SWOT analysis, sales channel are evaluated in this Semiconductor IP report. The company profiles of top industry players, product portfolio, gross margin analysis and market share is analyzed. The cutting edge technologies, market status, volume, consumption, import export statistics are presented.

The Semiconductor IP Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Semiconductor IP report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. The Semiconductor IP report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2026 market shares for key vendors.

Global semiconductor IP market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.43 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for royalty sourcing business models and growth in application specific systems, IoT & automation are the factor for the growth of this market.

Semiconductor IP or semiconductor intellectual property core are useable design components which are usually used to make advanced integrated circuits. Soft cores and hard cores some of the common type of the semiconductor IP. They are widely used in industries such as telecom, automotive, healthcare, commercial, agriculture among others. Usually these IP cores are merged so that they can develop application specific standard products, system of chips and application specific integrated circuits. Increasing demand for modern system on chips is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

In October 2018, Cadence Design Systems, Inc announced the launch of their first silicon proven long- reach 112G SerDes IP in 7nm which has the ability to create high port density networking products. This technology is a cost- efficient process which can develop 100G, 800G and 400G Ethernet cloud infrastructure easily and can also reduce heat dissipation and lane count. In June 2016, ChipEstimate.com announced the launch of their new portal so that they can provide users access to the content and semiconductor IP. This new portal contains white paper, blogs, articles and latest semiconductor IP. This is specially designed for the chip designers so that they can get required information and data that they need during the early stages of chip planning.

Key Competitors of Semiconductor IP Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor IP market are Arm, Synopsys Inc, Cadence Design Systems, Imagination Technologies, CEVA Logistics, eMemory, Sonics, Inc., Open-Silicon, Inc., TransPacket, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Faraday Tech, SMIC, Dolphin Design SAS, Eureka Technology, Inc.

Global semiconductor IP market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor IP market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Segmentation of Semiconductor IP Market

By Design IP – Microprocessor Unit, Microcontroller Unit, Digital Signal Processor, Interface IP, Memory IP, Other IP (Digital-To-Analog Converters, Analog to Digital Converter). By IP Source – Royalty, Licensing. By Vertical – Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Industrial, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, Commercial, Others and By Geography – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the global Semiconductor IP market is driven by Rise in demand of the modern system on chip (SoC) design, and reduction in manufacturing and design cost. However, fluctuations in the development or functionality of the chips restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rising demand for the consumer electronics, and new technological developments is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Rise in demand for unique and innovative products with varying specifications has led to the increased presence of semiconductor intellectual property service providers in the market.

