Cocoa Products Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

A recent report published by QMI on cocoa products markets is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of cocoa products markets historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for cocoa powder during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of cocoa powder to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Companies Covered: Cargill, Ciranda, Puratos Group, Touton S.A, The Hershey Company, Tradin Organic, United Cocoa Processor, Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), and Fuji Oil Co., Ltd…

According to the report, the cocoa products markets growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing use of chocolates as functional food. Growing consumer preference for chocolate-coated products, such as chocolate coated strawberries, nuts, breakfast cereals, wafers, and others is the reason to fuel the demand of the global cocoa product market. With the health benefits of cocoa products such as reduced hypertension, protection against sunburn, and decreased chronic fatigue along with protection of tissues against oxidative stress and related pathologies including cancer and inflammation are the major key driving factor of the global cocoa products market.

Cocoa is a product that can be derived through the processing of cocoa tree seeds. Cocoa originated in Latin America but is cultivated today in all tropical regions from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. Products made from cocoa seeds such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and powdered cocoa. Cocoa powder is used to prepare confectionaries of chocolate and cocoa paste which is used to make desserts. Cocoa butter is used extensively for the preparation of skincare products in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. These factors are also driving the global market growth for cocoa products.

An increase in demand for chocolate and its other related products such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate, along with aggressive advertisements for brand recognition accelerate the growth of the cocoa products market. However, volatile prices and limited production of the cocoa may hamper the growth of this market.

Factors having a significant impact on the growth of this market are:

o Presence of a wide range of products & brand portfolio in the market.

o Increasing use of chocolates as a functional food

o Increase in counterfeit cocoa products

o Changing consumer preferences

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

This report segments cocoa products markets by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for cocoa products markets during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in Food & Agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for cocoa products markets in these regions.

In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for cocoa powder during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of cocoa products markets. The Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for cocoa products markets during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Cocoa Paste

o Cocoa Powder

o Cocoa Butter

o Cocoa Beans

o Others

By Application:

o Bakery

o Confectionaries

o Functional Food

o Drinks & Beverages

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product Type

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product Type

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product Type

o By Application

