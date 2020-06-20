Baking Ingredient Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2028 | Darling Ingredients Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., InVivo

The rising demand for superior, authentic and high-quality ingredients is predicted to aid growth of the global baking ingredients market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Baking Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient Type (By Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors), By Application (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2028.” The inclination towards more natural and artisan-type bakery products is a key factor boosting the global baking ingredients market growth.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Baking Ingredients Market are:

o Darling Ingredients Inc.,

o Omega Protein Corporation,

o DowDuPont Inc.,

o Kemin Industries, Inc.,

o InVivo,

o John Pointon & Sons Ltd.

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2016-2017

Base Year:2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2028

According to the report, the rising demand for fresh, nutritious, and delicious baked commodities is expected to create growth opportunities for the global baking ingredients market. The rising consumer inclination towards simplicity and sustainability of bakery products. in addition, the increasing production of bakery products by manufacturers with superior nutritional and sensory characteristics is expected to aid the growth of the global baking ingredients market.

However, the customer’s proximity to affordable bakery products is a substantial change in the developing economies. Growing urbanization in transition economies is leading to an increase in the consumption of baked food. Key manufacturers in developing economies tending to increase the production levels is expected to propel the overall market.

The U.S. market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2017 to 2028. The on-the-go food lifestyle in the country is boosting the demand over the forecast period. The convenience and easy to carry options offered by the bakery manufacturers such as pocket rolls, wraps among others is also an additional factor driving the growth.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, Europe was the most dominating player, accounting of global revenue share in 2016. Changing life styles have created a need for alternatives for conventional home food, which is driving the demand for packaged and processed food. However, bakery products continue to be the staple food in Europe and North America.

Ongoing revolution in the food processing industry is leading to the development of new packaged food which caters to the growing demand for convenient food from consumers in Europe and North America.

Asia-Pacific was estimated as the third-largest regional segment in 2016 and is expected to witness fastest growth influenced by the growing demand in China, India and Japan. Customer’s inclination towards western-style food is expected to fuel the product demand in developing countries. Stringent regulations on the usage limit of certain baking ingredients in various countries may challenge the manufacturing methods over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the baking ingredient market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the baking ingredient market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

o Emulsifiers

o Leavening Agents

o Enzymes

o Baking Powders & Mixes

o Oil

o Fats & Shortenings

o Starch

o Colors & Flavors

By Application

o Bread

o Biscuits & Cookies

o Cakes & Pastries

o Rolls & Pies

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

