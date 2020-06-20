Li-ion Portable Battery Market Outlook (2020-2026)QYR.Inc

QY Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [Li-ion Portable Battery Market Research Report 2020-2026], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the global Li-ion Portable Battery market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

Global Li-ion Portable Battery market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report offers a thorough and comprehensive information about the various manufacturers in the market. The major manufacturers covered in the report hold significant share that demands a microscopic look. It provides vital information about various strategies implemented by these manufacturers to combat competition and expand their footprint in the market. It also surveys the current trends adopted by the manufacturers to innovate their product for the future. This report is structured in such a way so as to help the reader understand the market and make business decisions accordingly.

Some of the Important Key Player Operating in the Report Are: , BYD Company, BAK Battery, LG Chem, GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems, Toshiba Corporation

Global Li-ion Portable Battery market: Segment Analysis

The research report briefs on segments such as product type and end-users. The product type segment gives an understanding of various products available in the market. It also gives information on what is the scope and potential of each product. Also, the segment presents an elaborate information on end-users. Understanding end-users is of utmost importance as it aids in identifying marketable areas.

Segment By Product Type: , AC Voltage Measurement, DC Voltage Measurement

Segment By Application: Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Grid Energy, Others

Global Li-ion Portable Battery market: Regional Analysis

The research report studies the contribution of various regions in the market by understanding their political, technological, social, environmental, and economic status. Analysts have included data pertaining to every region, its manufacturers, production, and revenue. The regions studied in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, South Asia, the Middle and Africa, South Korea, and others. This section is focused on helping the reader analyze the potential of each region for making sound investments.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:-

What is the growth potential of the global Li-ion Portable Battery market?

Which company is currently leading the global Li-ion Portable Battery market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Li-ion Portable Battery market by 2026?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Li-ion Portable Battery market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Overview

1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Product Overview

1.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0–3000 mAh

1.2.2 3000–10000 mAh

1.2.3 10000–60000 mAh

1.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Portable Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Portable Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Portable Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Portable Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Consumer Durables

4.1.4 Grid Energy

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery by Application 5 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Portable Battery Business

10.1 BYD Company

10.1.1 BYD Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYD Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 BYD Company Recent Development

10.2 BAK Battery

10.2.1 BAK Battery Corporation Information

10.2.2 BAK Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BAK Battery Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 GS Yuasa Corporation

10.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 GS Yuasa Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 GS Yuasa Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Panasonic Corporation

10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Johnson Controls

10.6.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.7 A123 Systems

10.7.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 A123 Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba Corporation

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development 11 Li-ion Portable Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

