External Storage Market Trends and Forecast by 2026

QY Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [External Storage Market Research Report 2020-2026], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the global External Storage market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

Global External Storage market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report offers a thorough and comprehensive information about the various manufacturers in the market. The major manufacturers covered in the report hold significant share that demands a microscopic look. It provides vital information about various strategies implemented by these manufacturers to combat competition and expand their footprint in the market. It also surveys the current trends adopted by the manufacturers to innovate their product for the future. This report is structured in such a way so as to help the reader understand the market and make business decisions accordingly.

Some of the Important Key Player Operating in the Report Are: , Netapp, EMC, Hewlett, IBM, Toshiba, Hitachi, Seagate, Pure Storage, Fujitsu, Dell, Huawei

Global External Storage market: Segment Analysis

The research report briefs on segments such as product type and end-users. The product type segment gives an understanding of various products available in the market. It also gives information on what is the scope and potential of each product. Also, the segment presents an elaborate information on end-users. Understanding end-users is of utmost importance as it aids in identifying marketable areas.

Segment By Product Type: , Digital Camera, Thermal Camera, Infrared Camera

Segment By Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Automotive Application, Enterprise Storage, Industrial Applications, Others

Global External Storage market: Regional Analysis

The research report studies the contribution of various regions in the market by understanding their political, technological, social, environmental, and economic status. Analysts have included data pertaining to every region, its manufacturers, production, and revenue. The regions studied in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, South Asia, the Middle and Africa, South Korea, and others. This section is focused on helping the reader analyze the potential of each region for making sound investments.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:-

What is the growth potential of the global External Storage market?

Which company is currently leading the global External Storage market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global External Storage market by 2026?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global External Storage market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 External Storage Market Overview

1.1 External Storage Product Overview

1.2 External Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Police Optical Storage

1.2.2 Solid State Storage

1.2.3 Flash Memory Devices

1.2.4 External Hard Drives

1.3 Global External Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global External Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global External Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global External Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global External Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global External Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global External Storage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by External Storage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by External Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers External Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 External Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 External Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by External Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Storage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into External Storage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers External Storage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global External Storage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global External Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global External Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global External Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global External Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global External Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global External Storage by Application

4.1 External Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Healthcare Devices

4.1.3 Automotive Application

4.1.4 Enterprise Storage

4.1.5 Industrial Applications

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global External Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global External Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global External Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions External Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America External Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe External Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific External Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America External Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa External Storage by Application 5 North America External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Storage Business

10.1 Netapp

10.1.1 Netapp Corporation Information

10.1.2 Netapp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Netapp External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Netapp External Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 Netapp Recent Development

10.2 EMC

10.2.1 EMC Corporation Information

10.2.2 EMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 EMC External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 EMC Recent Development

10.3 Hewlett

10.3.1 Hewlett Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hewlett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hewlett External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hewlett External Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 Hewlett Recent Development

10.4 IBM

10.4.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.4.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 IBM External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 IBM External Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 IBM Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toshiba External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba External Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi

10.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hitachi External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hitachi External Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.7 Seagate

10.7.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.7.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Seagate External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Seagate External Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 Seagate Recent Development

10.8 Pure Storage

10.8.1 Pure Storage Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pure Storage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Pure Storage External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pure Storage External Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 Pure Storage Recent Development

10.9 Fujitsu

10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fujitsu External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu External Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.10 Dell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dell External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dell Recent Development

10.11 Huawei

10.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Huawei External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Huawei External Storage Products Offered

10.11.5 Huawei Recent Development 11 External Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 External Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 External Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

