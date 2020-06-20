Building Information Modeling Market 2020 Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities – 2027 | Autodesk, Asite Solution, Beck Technology, Bentley Systems, Cadsoft Corpo

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an intelligent 3D model-based process, which provides construction professionals, architecture, and engineers to efficiently design, manage, construct and plan the infrastructure of the buildings. BIM software is popular among end users as it provides lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs) and time and money saving. Furthermore, rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally and rise indemand for automated models in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, government mandates regarding the use of BIM in building constructions are expected to boost its adoption worldwide.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00026824

The key players profiled in the building information modeling market analysis are Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Cadsoft Corporation, Dassault Syst?mes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders, coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to BIM users. In addition, rising government mandates for BIM usage across the globe and rowing construction industry fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software and limitation of the trained professionals hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, Technological advancements to manage data at remote servers and improvised inter-coordination between users using cloud-based solutions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, application, end user, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In terms of application, it is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. As per end user, it is divided into architects/engineers, contractors, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global building information modelingmarket forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global building information modelingmarket size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2019-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00026824

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By End User

– Architects/Engineers

– Contractors

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.