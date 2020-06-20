Alfalfa Hay Market Latest Report On COVID 19 Challenges: Alfalfa Monegros, Coaba, Grupo Oss, SL Follen Company. Al Dahra ACX Global, Anderson Hay and Grain

Alfalfa hay is hay made from alfalfa, a perennially grown legume. It is an excellent source of high-quality proteins and fiber in animal feed. Alfalfa hay has a high feed value of all perennial pasture forages. They contain high crude protein, high calcium content, and more digestible energy. It is more palatable than grass hay and is used to feed horses, sheep, beef cattle, dairy cows, turkey, chickens, and other farm animals and livestock.

The use of alfalfa hay as a delicacy in animal feed has led to significant shipments of alfalfa hay bales in regions where it is not commercially available or cannot be grown. Moreover, the recommendation of alfalfa hay by vets for animals requiring nutritional support has given an impetus to the alfalfa hay market. The burgeoning annual production of milk and meat across the world has created pressure on the animal feed industry to meet the increasing demand for high-value animal feed. The increasing significance of high-quality animal protein in animal husbandry has created immense opportunities for alfalfa hay cultivators and producers. Furthermore, shrinkage in pastures and green fields across the world, coupled with a preference for high quality, imported hay is anticipated to augment the consumption of alfalfa hay in the forecast period.

The “Global Alfalfa Hay Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the alfalfa hay market with detailed market segmentation by product type, applications, and geography. The global alfalfa hay market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading alfalfa hay market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global alfalfa hay market is segmented on the basis of product type and applications. On the basis of product type, the alfalfa hay market is segmented into bales, pellets, and cubes. The alfalfa hay market on the basis of applications is classified into meat/dairy animal feed, horse feed, poultry, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global alfalfa hay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The alfalfa hay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the alfalfa hay market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the alfalfa hay market in these regions.

