FMCG Logistics Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2027

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include food and beverages, personal care, home care, and other consumer goods. FMCG logistics comprises the storage, warehousing, and value-added services provided to FMCG companies by logistics vendors. FMCG is seen as a specific business model requiring strategic advantages in areas such as manufacturing, branding, advertisement, and logistics. FMCG players are expected to focus more on providers of logistics services (LSPs) to meet the demand from the new patterns of consumption. Investment in the automation of the supply chain, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, and the development of warehouse hubs are an essential focus field in the current market studied. Distribution centers and locations will soon play a vital role in the success of FMCG operators alongside a robust supply chain strategy. To retain a stronger competitive position and reach key consumer demands, companies would need to evaluate the location to meet the rising demand strategically.

Changing lifestyles, rapidly evolving consumer habits, and ease of access are the key growth drivers for the consumer goods industry. Consumers expect a large variety of items to be available at local and online retailers at all times. To accomplish this, consumer goods businesses join up with highly efficient, flexible, and sustainable global supply chains. FMCG companies are embracing integrated logistics approaches that deliver goods quicker and more cost-effectively to stores. The recent e-commerce boom has proved as a blessing for the FMCG industry. The logistics industry is entering into a new era of supply chain management from conventional storekeeping, ordering, materials management, and integrated materials management. Usually, logistics operations in FMCG companies are run on a hub-and-spoke model system with distribution centers serving both wholesalers and retailers in major cities and towns. Consumers are expecting fast order fulfillment through multiple online channels. Consumer goods companies outsource their logistics operations or processes to fill the gap between business planning and operational processes, boost forecasting, streamline inventories, and speed up delivery times to make this possible.

The “Global FMCG Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The FMCG logistics market report aims to provide an overview of the FMCG logistics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, service type, and geography. The global FMCG logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FMCG logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global FMCG logistics market is segmented on the basis of product type, and service type. Based on product type, the FMCG logistics market is segmented into: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into: Transportation, Warehousing, and Value-Added Services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global FMCG logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The FMCG logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the FMCG logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the FMCG logistics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the FMCG logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from FMCG logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the FMCG logistics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the FMCG logistics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

