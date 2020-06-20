Data Virtualization Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Informatica, Denodo Technologies, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat

A recent report published by QMI on data virtualization market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of data virtualization market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data virtualization during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in data virtualization market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the data virtualization market has been segmented by component (standalone software, data integration solution, application tool solution), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), data consumer (bi tools, enterprise applications, mobile and web applications), enterprise size (large size organization and small & medium size organization), and end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, bfsi, research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government and defense, telecom and it).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data virtualization market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data virtualization market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of data virtualization market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for data virtualization market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of data virtualization market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for data virtualization market.

Major Companies: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Informatica, Denodo Technologies, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, SAS Institute, Information Builders

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Standalone Software

o Data Integration Solution

o Application Tool Solution

By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

By Data Consumer:

o BI Tools

o Enterprise Applications

o Mobile

o Web Applications

By Enterprise Size:

o Large Size Organization

o Small & Medium Size Organization

By End-User:

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o BFSI

o Research and academia

o Media and entertainment

o Retail and ecommerce

o Government and defense

o Telecom

o IT

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Deployment Mode

o North America, by Data Consumer

o North America, by Enterprise Size

o North America, by End-User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Western Europe, by Data Consumer

o Western Europe, by Enterprise Size

o Western Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Data Consumer

o Asia Pacific, by Enterprise Size

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Eastern Europe, by Data Consumer

o Eastern Europe, by Enterprise Size

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Deployment Mode

o Middle East, by Data Consumer

o Middle East, by Enterprise Size

o Middle East, by End-User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

o Rest of the World, by Data Consumer

o Rest of the World, by Enterprise Size

o Rest of the World, by End-User

