Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report | General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens

According to the latest research, global demand for electrostatic precipitator Market is driven by the need for reducing air emissions as industrialization is growing exponentially in all the developing countries, Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market in estimated value from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.58 Billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 3.81% in the forecast period

If you are involved in the Electrostatic Precipitator industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Dry ESP, Wet ESP), Offering (Hardware & Software, Services), End User (Power & Electricity, Metals, Cement, Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increase in air pollution control regulations by governments

Increase in environment related concerns

Key Market Competitors: Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in electrostatic precipitator market are General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, amec foster wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Thermax Global, DUCON, Fujian Longking Co., Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Trion, KC cottrell India, Feida India Private Limited, FLSmidth, Sinoma-Tec, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fuel Tech Inc., IS SaveEnergy AG, PPC Industries , Inc., Balcke-Dürr GmbH and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. received contract for the upgradation of environmental system at Boryeong Power Station. And, in August 2017, the company received an order for supplying the electrostatic precipitator, gas turbine and power generator to a power plant owned by Anshan Iron and Steel Group for the environmental system.

In January 2017, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. announced the acquisition of Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies, engaged in providing acoustic and filtration solution. The product line of Babcock & Wilcox will get diversified and expanded, so as its market share also

