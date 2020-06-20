Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Outlook 2020-2026 Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce Holdings

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The global Locomotive Diesel Engine market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Locomotive Diesel Engine market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Locomotive Diesel Engine market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Kohler, Weichai, Wärtsilä, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yuchai, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan, Volvo Penta, Yanmar Holdings, Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation), MAN Engines, John Deere, Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Locomotive Diesel Engine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Locomotive Diesel Engine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Locomotive Diesel Engine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 500 Kw

500-1000 Kw

1000-3000 Kw

Above 3000 Kw

Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Segmentation by Application:

Freight locomotive

Passenger locomotive

Regions Covered in the Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Locomotive Diesel Engine market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Locomotive Diesel Engine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Below 500 Kw

1.3.3 500-1000 Kw

1.3.4 1000-3000 Kw

1.3.5 Above 3000 Kw

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Freight locomotive

1.4.3 Passenger locomotive

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Trends

2.3.2 Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Locomotive Diesel Engine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Locomotive Diesel Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Locomotive Diesel Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Locomotive Diesel Engine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Locomotive Diesel Engine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Locomotive Diesel Engine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Locomotive Diesel Engine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Locomotive Diesel Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Locomotive Diesel Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cummins

8.1.1 Cummins Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cummins Business Overview

8.1.3 Cummins Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.1.5 Cummins SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cummins Recent Developments

8.2 Caterpillar

8.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

8.2.3 Caterpillar Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.2.5 Caterpillar SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Caterpillar Recent Developments

8.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings

8.3.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings Corporation Information

8.3.2 Rolls-Royce Holdings Business Overview

8.3.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.3.5 Rolls-Royce Holdings SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Rolls-Royce Holdings Recent Developments

8.4 Kohler

8.4.1 Kohler Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kohler Business Overview

8.4.3 Kohler Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.4.5 Kohler SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Kohler Recent Developments

8.5 Weichai

8.5.1 Weichai Corporation Information

8.5.2 Weichai Business Overview

8.5.3 Weichai Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.5.5 Weichai SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Weichai Recent Developments

8.6 Wärtsilä

8.6.1 Wärtsilä Corporation Information

8.6.2 Wärtsilä Business Overview

8.6.3 Wärtsilä Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.6.5 Wärtsilä SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Wärtsilä Recent Developments

8.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.7.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

8.7.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.7.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.8 Yuchai

8.8.1 Yuchai Corporation Information

8.8.2 Yuchai Business Overview

8.8.3 Yuchai Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.8.5 Yuchai SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Yuchai Recent Developments

8.9 Hyundai Heavy Industries

8.9.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Business Overview

8.9.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.9.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.10 Doosan

8.10.1 Doosan Corporation Information

8.10.2 Doosan Business Overview

8.10.3 Doosan Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.10.5 Doosan SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Doosan Recent Developments

8.11 Volvo Penta

8.11.1 Volvo Penta Corporation Information

8.11.2 Volvo Penta Business Overview

8.11.3 Volvo Penta Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.11.5 Volvo Penta SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Volvo Penta Recent Developments

8.12 Yanmar Holdings

8.12.1 Yanmar Holdings Corporation Information

8.12.2 Yanmar Holdings Business Overview

8.12.3 Yanmar Holdings Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.12.5 Yanmar Holdings SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Yanmar Holdings Recent Developments

8.13 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation)

8.13.1 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation) Business Overview

8.13.3 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation) Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.13.5 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation) SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation) Recent Developments

8.14 MAN Engines

8.14.1 MAN Engines Corporation Information

8.14.2 MAN Engines Business Overview

8.14.3 MAN Engines Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.14.5 MAN Engines SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 MAN Engines Recent Developments

8.15 John Deere

8.15.1 John Deere Corporation Information

8.15.2 John Deere Business Overview

8.15.3 John Deere Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.15.5 John Deere SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 John Deere Recent Developments

8.16 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine

8.16.1 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine Corporation Information

8.16.2 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine Business Overview

8.16.3 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Locomotive Diesel Engine Products and Services

8.16.5 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine Recent Developments

9 Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Locomotive Diesel Engine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Locomotive Diesel Engine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Locomotive Diesel Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Locomotive Diesel Engine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Locomotive Diesel Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Locomotive Diesel Engine Distributors

11.3 Locomotive Diesel Engine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”