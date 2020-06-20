Acrylic Packaging Tape Market With Key Players | 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical, tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

“

The global Acrylic Packaging Tape market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Acrylic Packaging Tape market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

3M, Mitsubishi Chemical, tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG), Saint-Gobain, Bagla Group, Shurtape Technologies, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., AFTC, HALCO

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Acrylic Packaging Tape Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acrylic Packaging Tape Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Acrylic Packaging Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-Based Acrylic Tape

Solvent-Based Acrylic Tape

Hot Melt Acrylic Tape

Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Construction

Digital Product

Car Manufacturer

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Acrylic Packaging Tape market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Acrylic Packaging Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Water-Based Acrylic Tape

1.3.3 Solvent-Based Acrylic Tape

1.3.4 Hot Melt Acrylic Tape

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Building Construction

1.4.3 Digital Product

1.4.4 Car Manufacturer

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Acrylic Packaging Tape Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Trends

2.4.2 Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Challenges

2.4.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Packaging Tape Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Acrylic Packaging Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Packaging Tape by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Packaging Tape as of 2019)

3.4 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Packaging Tape Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Packaging Tape Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Packaging Tape Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Acrylic Packaging Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.1.5 3M SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 3M Recent Developments

11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

11.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

11.3 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

11.3.1 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

11.3.2 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) Business Overview

11.3.3 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.3.5 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments

11.4 Saint-Gobain

11.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.4.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

11.4.3 Saint-Gobain Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Saint-Gobain Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.4.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

11.5 Bagla Group

11.5.1 Bagla Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bagla Group Business Overview

11.5.3 Bagla Group Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Bagla Group Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.5.5 Bagla Group SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Bagla Group Recent Developments

11.6 Shurtape Technologies

11.6.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shurtape Technologies Business Overview

11.6.3 Shurtape Technologies Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shurtape Technologies Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.6.5 Shurtape Technologies SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments

11.7 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

11.7.1 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.7.5 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 AFTC

11.8.1 AFTC Corporation Information

11.8.2 AFTC Business Overview

11.8.3 AFTC Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 AFTC Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.8.5 AFTC SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 AFTC Recent Developments

11.9 HALCO

11.9.1 HALCO Corporation Information

11.9.2 HALCO Business Overview

11.9.3 HALCO Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HALCO Acrylic Packaging Tape Products and Services

11.9.5 HALCO SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 HALCO Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Acrylic Packaging Tape Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Channels

12.2.2 Acrylic Packaging Tape Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Packaging Tape Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Acrylic Packaging Tape Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Acrylic Packaging Tape Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Packaging Tape Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Acrylic Packaging Tape Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Packaging Tape Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

