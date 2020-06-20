Parking Deck Coating Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Tennant Coatings, LATICRETE International, Dur-A-Flex

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The global Parking Deck Coating market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Parking Deck Coating market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Parking Deck Coating market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Parking Deck Coating market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Tennant Coatings, LATICRETE International, Dur-A-Flex, Sika AG, Tremco Incorporated, Prime Resins

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Parking Deck Coating Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parking Deck Coating Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Parking Deck Coating Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Parking Deck Coating market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Parking Deck Coating Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Global Parking Deck Coating Market Segmentation by Application:

Heavy-duty Parking Decks

Pedestrian and Light-wheeled Traffic Area

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Parking Deck Coating Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Parking Deck Coating market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Parking Deck Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Parking Deck Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Parking Deck Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Parking Deck Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Parking Deck Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Parking Deck Coating market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Parking Deck Coating market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Parking Deck Coating market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Parking Deck Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Polyurethane

1.3.3 Epoxy

1.3.4 Acrylic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Heavy-duty Parking Decks

1.4.3 Pedestrian and Light-wheeled Traffic Area

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Parking Deck Coating Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Parking Deck Coating Industry Trends

2.4.1 Parking Deck Coating Market Trends

2.4.2 Parking Deck Coating Market Drivers

2.4.3 Parking Deck Coating Market Challenges

2.4.4 Parking Deck Coating Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Deck Coating Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Parking Deck Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Parking Deck Coating Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Parking Deck Coating by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Parking Deck Coating as of 2019)

3.4 Global Parking Deck Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Parking Deck Coating Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Parking Deck Coating Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Parking Deck Coating Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Parking Deck Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Parking Deck Coating Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Parking Deck Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Parking Deck Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Parking Deck Coating Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Parking Deck Coating Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tennant Coatings

11.1.1 Tennant Coatings Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tennant Coatings Business Overview

11.1.3 Tennant Coatings Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Tennant Coatings Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.1.5 Tennant Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Tennant Coatings Recent Developments

11.2 LATICRETE International

11.2.1 LATICRETE International Corporation Information

11.2.2 LATICRETE International Business Overview

11.2.3 LATICRETE International Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 LATICRETE International Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.2.5 LATICRETE International SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LATICRETE International Recent Developments

11.3 Dur-A-Flex

11.3.1 Dur-A-Flex Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dur-A-Flex Business Overview

11.3.3 Dur-A-Flex Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dur-A-Flex Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.3.5 Dur-A-Flex SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Dur-A-Flex Recent Developments

11.4 Sika AG

11.4.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sika AG Business Overview

11.4.3 Sika AG Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sika AG Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.4.5 Sika AG SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sika AG Recent Developments

11.5 Tremco Incorporated

11.5.1 Tremco Incorporated Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tremco Incorporated Business Overview

11.5.3 Tremco Incorporated Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Tremco Incorporated Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.5.5 Tremco Incorporated SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Tremco Incorporated Recent Developments

11.6 Prime Resins

11.6.1 Prime Resins Corporation Information

11.6.2 Prime Resins Business Overview

11.6.3 Prime Resins Parking Deck Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Prime Resins Parking Deck Coating Products and Services

11.6.5 Prime Resins SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Prime Resins Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Parking Deck Coating Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Parking Deck Coating Sales Channels

12.2.2 Parking Deck Coating Distributors

12.3 Parking Deck Coating Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Parking Deck Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Parking Deck Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Parking Deck Coating Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Parking Deck Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Parking Deck Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”