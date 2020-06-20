Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026 – Market Research Report | Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain S.A.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Albéa Services S.A.S., Gerresheimer AG, Ampac Holdings, AptarGroup, Ardagh Group, HCT Packaging

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Segmentation by Product:

Bottles

Pouches

Cans

Others

Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Segmentation by Application:

Haircare

Skincare

Cosmetics

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Bottles

1.3.3 Pouches

1.3.4 Cans

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Haircare

1.4.3 Skincare

1.4.4 Cosmetics

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Industry Trends

2.4.1 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Trends

2.4.2 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Drivers

2.4.3 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Challenges

2.4.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Beauty and Personal Care Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Packaging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor Limited

11.1.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Limited Business Overview

11.1.3 Amcor Limited Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amcor Limited Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Amcor Limited SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amcor Limited Recent Developments

11.2 WestRock Company

11.2.1 WestRock Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 WestRock Company Business Overview

11.2.3 WestRock Company Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 WestRock Company Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 WestRock Company SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 WestRock Company Recent Developments

11.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

11.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A. Business Overview

11.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Saint-Gobain S.A. Recent Developments

11.4 Mondi Group

11.4.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Mondi Group Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mondi Group Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Mondi Group SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mondi Group Recent Developments

11.5 Sonoco Products Company

11.5.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Sonoco Products Company Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sonoco Products Company Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Sonoco Products Company SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments

11.6 Albéa Services S.A.S.

11.6.1 Albéa Services S.A.S. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Albéa Services S.A.S. Business Overview

11.6.3 Albéa Services S.A.S. Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Albéa Services S.A.S. Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Albéa Services S.A.S. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Albéa Services S.A.S. Recent Developments

11.7 Gerresheimer AG

11.7.1 Gerresheimer AG Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gerresheimer AG Business Overview

11.7.3 Gerresheimer AG Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Gerresheimer AG Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Gerresheimer AG SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Gerresheimer AG Recent Developments

11.8 Ampac Holdings

11.8.1 Ampac Holdings Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ampac Holdings Business Overview

11.8.3 Ampac Holdings Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ampac Holdings Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 Ampac Holdings SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Ampac Holdings Recent Developments

11.9 AptarGroup

11.9.1 AptarGroup Corporation Information

11.9.2 AptarGroup Business Overview

11.9.3 AptarGroup Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AptarGroup Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.9.5 AptarGroup SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 AptarGroup Recent Developments

11.10 Ardagh Group

11.10.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ardagh Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Ardagh Group Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ardagh Group Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.10.5 Ardagh Group SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Ardagh Group Recent Developments

11.11 HCT Packaging

11.11.1 HCT Packaging Corporation Information

11.11.2 HCT Packaging Business Overview

11.11.3 HCT Packaging Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 HCT Packaging Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Products and Services

11.11.5 HCT Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 HCT Packaging Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Channels

12.2.2 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Distributors

12.3 Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”