Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026 | Xylem, Pentair, Evoqua Water Technologies

The global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Xylem, Pentair, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquatech International, SUEZ, Ecolab, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Toshiba Water Solutions, Veolia, Ecologix Entertainment Systems, Parkson Corporation, Lenntech B.V., H2O Innovation, Smith and Loveless, Samco Technologies

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:

Plug Flow (PF)

Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)

Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

Others

Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Plug Flow (PF)

1.3.3 Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)

1.3.4 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

1.3.5 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

1.3.6 Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)

1.3.7 Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Municipal

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Xylem

8.1.1 Xylem Corporation Information

8.1.2 Xylem Business Overview

8.1.3 Xylem Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Xylem SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Xylem Recent Developments

8.2 Pentair

8.2.1 Pentair Corporation Information

8.2.2 Pentair Business Overview

8.2.3 Pentair Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Pentair SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Pentair Recent Developments

8.3 Evoqua Water Technologies

8.3.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Business Overview

8.3.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Developments

8.4 Aquatech International

8.4.1 Aquatech International Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aquatech International Business Overview

8.4.3 Aquatech International Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Aquatech International SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Aquatech International Recent Developments

8.5 SUEZ

8.5.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

8.5.2 SUEZ Business Overview

8.5.3 SUEZ Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 SUEZ SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 SUEZ Recent Developments

8.6 Ecolab

8.6.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

8.6.2 Ecolab Business Overview

8.6.3 Ecolab Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Ecolab SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Ecolab Recent Developments

8.7 Calgon Carbon Corporation

8.7.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Overview

8.7.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Developments

8.8 Toshiba Water Solutions

8.8.1 Toshiba Water Solutions Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Water Solutions Business Overview

8.8.3 Toshiba Water Solutions Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Toshiba Water Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Toshiba Water Solutions Recent Developments

8.9 Veolia

8.9.1 Veolia Corporation Information

8.9.2 Veolia Business Overview

8.9.3 Veolia Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Veolia SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Veolia Recent Developments

8.10 Ecologix Entertainment Systems

8.10.1 Ecologix Entertainment Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ecologix Entertainment Systems Business Overview

8.10.3 Ecologix Entertainment Systems Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Ecologix Entertainment Systems SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Ecologix Entertainment Systems Recent Developments

8.11 Parkson Corporation

8.11.1 Parkson Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Parkson Corporation Business Overview

8.11.3 Parkson Corporation Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Parkson Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Parkson Corporation Recent Developments

8.12 Lenntech B.V.

8.12.1 Lenntech B.V. Corporation Information

8.12.2 Lenntech B.V. Business Overview

8.12.3 Lenntech B.V. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 Lenntech B.V. SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Lenntech B.V. Recent Developments

8.13 H2O Innovation

8.13.1 H2O Innovation Corporation Information

8.13.2 H2O Innovation Business Overview

8.13.3 H2O Innovation Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.13.5 H2O Innovation SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 H2O Innovation Recent Developments

8.14 Smith and Loveless

8.14.1 Smith and Loveless Corporation Information

8.14.2 Smith and Loveless Business Overview

8.14.3 Smith and Loveless Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.14.5 Smith and Loveless SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Smith and Loveless Recent Developments

8.15 Samco Technologies

8.15.1 Samco Technologies Corporation Information

8.15.2 Samco Technologies Business Overview

8.15.3 Samco Technologies Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Products and Services

8.15.5 Samco Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Samco Technologies Recent Developments

9 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Distributors

11.3 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

