Covid-19 Impact on Cosmetic Implants Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Cosmetic Implants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Cosmetic Implants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cosmetic implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual and rectify the deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and congenital disorders. Cosmetic implants have enabled convenient replacement of dysfunctional/missing body parts and it is easier for patients to regain previous loss in aesthetics, or enhance the same. Hence, the number of cosmetic implant procedures is on a continuous rise in the current scenario.

The key drivers for the market growth are emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements such as injectable fillers and gummy bear breast implants, rising number of congenital face disorders and tooth deformities, and increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance. However, high cost of treatment, low reimbursement rates, and risk of malfunctions are expected to hinder this growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cosmetic Implants. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cosmetic Implants was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cosmetic Implants is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Implants, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, GC Aesthetics, Allergan, Sientra, Allergan, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Cosmetic Club

