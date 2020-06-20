Covid-19 Impact on Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a physiological condition that has an adverse impact on the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. It characterizes the accumulation of fluid around the heart leading to inefficient pumping. The onset of CHF is marked by the failure of the ventricles to pump sufficient volume of blood to the body organs. This eventually leads to deposition of fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. CHF is treated by a number of devices that maintain heart rhythm, such as pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and ventricular assist devices (VADs).

This is primarily attributed to the constantly changing lifestyle habits (such as unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity) which make individuals more susceptible to arrhythmia and heart failure. In addition, a number of factors such as the large number of technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, increased adoption rate of these devices, and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart-related disorders are responsible for driving the market. Conversely, stringent government regulations for the approval of CHF treatment devices, high cost of, and high preference to drugs for CHF treatment are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abiomed, Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, HeartWare International, Jarvik Heart, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, ReliantHeart, Abbott, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Based on the Application:

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

