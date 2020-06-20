Covid-19 Impact on Capsule Endoscopy System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Capsule Endoscopy System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Capsule Endoscopy System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patient’s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Capsule Endoscopy System. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Capsule Endoscopy System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Capsule Endoscopy System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Capsule Endoscopy System, including the following market information:

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Given Imaging Ltd., Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd, IntroMedic Co., Ltd., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Capsule Endoscope

Workstations and Recorders

Based on the Application:

Small Bowel Diseases

Esophageal Diseases

Colonic Diseases

