Airway Management Devices Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Top Key Players Ambu, KARL STORZ

The Global Airway Management Devices Market size is predicted to succeed in USD 2.24 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 Bn in 2019.
According to the report, the airway management devices market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as increasing demand due to growing inclination towards the use of human beging during the forecast period.
The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases may be a high impact rendering growth driver for this market. This increasing prevalence is presumed to be driving the clinical urgency to adopt airway management devices so as to enhance the prevailing ventilation solutions and stop conditions like laryngospasms also as reduce long-term costs related to the traditional methods.
The supraglottic segment is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for these products is presumed to be a consequence of its associated benefits. The foremost significant benefit includes easy tracheal placement leading to enhanced patient safety, which is believed to drive the preference of patients also as anesthesiologists toward these devices. In addition, supraglottic products, like indirect video laryngoscopes, are increasingly being utilized during a wide selection of clinical applications and also obviate the necessity for tracheal intubation, thus, propelling the expansion for this segment.
This report also includes the profiles of key Airway Management Products market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, these competitive landscapes provide a detailed description of each company including future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launch, new product developments, and other latest industrial developments.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Amb
KARL STORZ
Flexicare
Verathon
Intersurgical
SunMed,
Vyaire Medical
VBM Medizintechnik
SourceMark
Salter Labs
The study provides-
o Assists companies by recognizing the conditions and perception of airway management devices market within the industry to make effective business strategy choices.
o Support organizations in business expansion decisions by providing information about the anticipated fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.
o Helps businesses to align themselves with the current market trends and feelings of airway management devices market by reminding them of key industry preferences and concerns.
o Adjusts investment distribution by outlining primary focus areas identified by survey respondents in 2020.
Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:
North America held the substantial share of the airway management devices market. The supportive government initiatives and substantial implementation of practice guidelines released by healthcare organizations present across this region are a number of the key factors liable for the high share registered by this segment. The bulk share also can be attributed to the high prevalence of major respiratory diseases during this region. Due to the rise in outsourcing of manufacture of those devices to Asia Pacific countries, like India and China, this region is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, high R&D investment by the worldwide players and presence of unexplored opportunities in this region function high growth rendering drivers.
During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions for the airway management devices market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
Anesthesia
Emergency Medicine
Others
By Product
Supraglottic Devices
Infraglottic Devices
Resuscitators
Laryngoscopes
Others
By End Use
Hospitals
Homecare
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Application
By Product
By End-Use
