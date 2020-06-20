Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Insights 2020: Increasing Demand & Analysis By 2028

Global automotive cockpit electronics market is expexted to show high demand with technological advancements resulting in the strong competition among the companies operating in the market.

Robert Bosch, Alpine Electronics Inc, Panasonic corporation are consistently making efforts to innovate and launch new product by investing heavily on the research and development activities moreover the increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions and collaborations are expected to provide the fertile growth scenario for the new comers. This is likely to contribute in the growth of the automotive electronics markets in coming years. The rise in the concern of the safety of automobiles has also increased market growth.

The automotive electronics market is segmented based on application and geography. By application segment, the market is segmented into ADAS body electronics, entertainment, powertain, and safety system.

Automatic cockpit electronics equipment is the instruments that control automotive parts and ease the driver with the display and consists of the instrument panel and other control devices that help to drive safely and comfortably.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view for automotive cockpit electronics with forecast to 2028. The study has been designed to provide a broad scope to cover every possible segment influencing the Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Markets.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Advancement in technology and the increasing number of vehicles

o Increased safety concerns

o Increased R&D’s by MNC’s and government regulations.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Alpine Electronics Inc

3. Panasonic corporation

4. Continental AG

5. Denso Corporation

6. Visteon Corporation

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

In terms of market demand, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the automotive cockpit market by area. With many multinational manufacturers based in that country, North America and Western Europe were traditional markets for the automotive sector. In these regions the automotive sector has been competitive in terms of technological advances and product shifts. Some of the main influencing factors in this area have been the need for lightweight materials, cleaner pollution and renewable fuels. The economy has also undergone a gradual recovery from recent decades of slowdowns. Some of these factors are likely to influence the dynamics of North America and Western Europe’s vehicle cockpit market during the forecast period. The US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Spain were some of the region’s major economies for the car cockpit market.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region on the automotive cockpit market. Despite major investments by global companies in the country, this region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades. China, Japan, India, and South Korea were some of the leading countries in the Asia Pacific cockpit industry. With the development of the region’s automotive sector, the Middle East promises strong market potential. Countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran have, over the past few decades, diversified the industrial sector to boost the economy. During the forecast period, other regions like Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa are projected at emerging markets with increasing demand.

Major Segments for Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Markets.

By Product:

o Display

o Information Display

o Head-Up Display

o Navigation

o Infotainment

o Telematics

o Information Cluster

o Others

By Technology:

o Basic

o Advanced

By Vehicle Type:

o Luxury Cars

o Economy Passenger cars

o Mid-Scaled Priced Vehicles

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

