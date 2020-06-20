“Ghana: A Place I Call Home” is Available for Pre-Order at PPGJ

St. Paul, MN – June 19, 2020 – The inspiring new children’s book, “Ghana: A Place I Call Home” by Monica Habia, is set to be released on Feb.1, 2021 in honor of Black History Month. Dr. Artika Tyner, founder and CEO of Planting People Growing Justice™, announced that the book is now available for pre-order on the PPGJ website.

“PPGJ is excited to announce the release of our new book, “Ghana: A Place I Call Home,” said Tyner. “The book serves as a key educational tool about the history and culture of Ghana. It also highlights the importance of the 2019 Year of Return.”

Habia is an award-winning author and proud Ghanaian. Her latest endeavor is the story of a young boy named Samuel that embraces his cultural heritage, history, and roots. Samuel and his grandfather experience the essence of Sankofa – meaning “go back and fetch it.”

Sankofa also means “We must return to the source.” In “Ghana: A Place I Call Home,” Samuel embarks on a journey of self-discovery as his grandfather teaches him about his home, Ghana, and shares key lessons about history and culture.

The book comes at a particularly important time in history. 2019 was the Year of the Return, when many African-Americans experienced their own sense of Sankofa as they made a pilgrimage to Ghana. The year marked 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were taken in captivity to Jamestown, VA, in 1619.

The follow-up is Beyond the Return, as individuals learn about and explore their own Ghanaian heritage. Beyond the Return is a 10-year project being conducted under the theme “A Decade of African Renaissance – 2020-2030.” The project will be built on seven pillars and principles, be a platform of engagement for all people of African descent, and be unveiled in June 2020.

Habia’s new book, “Ghana: A Place I Call Home,” is colorfully illustrated, engaging, informative, and entertaining for children and adults. It embodies the spirit of Sankofa.

