PPGJLI Bookstore Features Essential Diverse and Anti-racist Book Resources for Children

St. Paul, MN – June 20, 2020 – The Planting People Growing Justice™ Leadership Institute has a unique feature that’s particularly important at this point in history. The organization’s bookstore provides a key resource for children and the entire family, with a focus on anti-racism, diversity, inclusion, and youth leadership development.

“On behalf of our PPGJLI Board, we are dedicating our time, energy, and resources to our youth,” said Dr. Artika Tyner, founder and CEO of the organization. “We believe they will lead us to the higher ground of justice and freedom. History has shown us that young people have been at the forefront of social change movements whether it be the Freedom Riders of the past or the youth protesting on the streets today. Our first step is to share this history through our books with our youth for inspiration on their leadership journey.”

As part of that commitment, the PPGJLI is making its Justice Makes a Difference activity eBook available free of charge. It serves as a learning tool for developing the core competencies of serving as a leader and difference maker. It will also have a global reach though its inclusion in the digital learning platforms of Worldreader and Rachel – World Possible. Free virtual learning tools are also available on YouTube.

“We’ve already reached thousands of young people with our videos and books and we are committed to reaching more,” said Tyner. “Join us in planting seeds of social change through education, training, and community outreach. We give young scholars the tools to become leaders who make a difference in the world.”

The children’s books and the lessons they impart that are available at the PPGJLI bookstore are extensive. In “The Youngest Marcher,” children, parents, and educators will meet the youngest known child to be arrested for a civil rights protest in 1963 Birmingham, AL. The award-winning “Justice Makes a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire” explores important men and women throughout history that have made a difference.

Other books in the PPGJLI library include “Kofi Loves Music” that introduces African instruments and the impact they’ve had on music around the world. “Joey and Grandpa Johnson’s Day in Rondo” explores the historical neighborhood of Rondo during the 1940s. “So You Want to be a Supreme Court Justice” explains the rules, requirements and responsibilities of the nation’s highest court.

The books available to purchase at the PPGJLI library are engaging and entertaining for children and adults. They teach important lessons and provide inspiration as timely for the current generation of children as it will be in the future.

###

About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute seeks to plant seeds of social change through education, training, and community outreach.

Media Contact

Jacklyn Milton

Administrative Director

Phone: (651)-303-6566

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.artikatyner.com