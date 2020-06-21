Ferric Chloride Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2028

This detailed market study covers ferric chloride market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in ferric chloride market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global ferric chloride market.

Ferric Chloride or Iron (III) Chloride is used as a flocking agent in drinking water and waste water treatment in various industries. When small amount of ferric chloride is added in water, ferric hydroxide precipitates and absorbs the suspended impurities. Ferric chloride is generally used as a concentrated solution with minimum concentration of 40% w/w. Moreover in few industrial applications, ferric chloride is also used in crystalline solid form. Aqueous ferric chloride solution is acidic in nature and corrosive to most metals.

Increasing concerns on depleting water resources, rising water consumption and pollution levels may trigger the ferric chloride market. It is widely used in water treatment applications owing to its effectiveness in clearing water contaminants such as sludge, heavy metals, and decomposing organic matter.

Ferric chloride is widely used as etchant in production of printed circuit boards. It is utilized in chemical etching of copper-based metals in PCB’s as it is soluble in water, does not decompose and attack thin protecting layer in circuits which makes it attractive to manufacturers. Rising demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, and household appliances owing to increasing technological trends and stringent marketing techniques by online retailers may foster market demand.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Asia Pacific region is the biggest contributor to the ferric chloride market owing to increased demand in the automotive industry, rapid urbanization & increasing disposable incomes. The Asia Pacific accounts major share of the global ferric chloride market , followed by North America and Europe respectively. The North American and European markets are also poised to show tremendous growth in the ferric chloride market due to increasing demand in electronics industry & industrial applications. The Middle East is still an emerging player in the ferric chloride market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Printed Circuit Board

Pigment Manufacturing

Animal Nutrient Supplement

Asphalt Blowing

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Application

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Application

