Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Industry In Depth Research, Advancements, Statistics, Facts and Figures by Forecast 2028

The research study presented in this report provides a comprehensive and insightful overview of the market, segmentation, dynamics and geographic development of the global fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market. The research study is designed using in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market for fraud detection and prevention (FDP).

The major factors that are expected to be driving the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market are increasing revenue losses for organizations due to the rising fraudulent attacks, increasing use of electronic transactions across all the verticals and increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks across all regions will contribute to the growth of the overall fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market size based on component (solution and service), application area, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.

The increasing need to minimize fraud losses and maintain revenues from genuine transactions is propelling the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. The advent of advanced technologies, such as big data, data analytics, predictive modeling, deep learning, cloud computing, machine language, and AI, is proliferating the market growth. The growing number of online & mobile banking services coupled with the increasing number of real-time transactions is supporting the market growth.

The fraud detection and prevention (FDP) solutions have wide applications across insurance, public sector/government sector, telecommunications and, banking and financial services. There is high demand for fraud detection and prevention (FDP) in end-use sectors, such as retail, banking and financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and professional services, among others; with banking and financial services holding a major market share for fraud detection and prevention (FDP). Insurance, telecommunication and retail sector is expected to provide highest revenue contribution in upcoming years with increased adoption of fraud detection and prevention (FDP). Rise in online transactions, insurance claim frauds and card related frauds are increasing the use of fraud detection and prevention (FDP) in retail, insurance and banking and financial services sectors.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. IBM

2. FICO

3. SAS Institute

4. BAE Systems

5. DXC Technology

6. SAP

7. ACI Worldwide

8. Fiserv

Insights about regional distribution of market:

North America is expected to hold major share for FDP market in upcoming years, owing to a high concentration of business enterprises, followed closely by Europe which has also shown similar trends. Asia-pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate due to globalization and new investment regulations fueling the increase in number of small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s).

India and Japan, with rapid rise of SMEs and industrial sector growth, are projected to transform into lucrative markets with high growth potential. Latin America will also provide high growth rate because of improved investment opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Governance

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application Area:

Identity Theft

Payment Frauds

Money Laundering

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Solution

North America, by Service

North America, by Applcation Area

North America, by Organization Size

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Solution

Western Europe, by Service

Western Europe, by Applcation Area

Western Europe, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Solution

Asia Pacific, by Service

Asia Pacific, by Applcation Area

Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Solution

Eastern Europe, by Service

Eastern Europe, by Applcation Area

Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Solution

Middle East, by Services

Middle East, by Applcation Area

Middle East, by Organization Size

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Solution

Rest of the World, by Services

Rest of the World, by Applcation Area

Rest of the World, by Organization Size

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market and evaluate theirmarket shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

Market size estimation of the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market.

