Lithium Fluoride Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2016 – 2022

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The developing in the glass, optics and electronic and electrical industries has initiated a high demand for Lithium and related compounds. Lithium and lithium based compounds are one the key substances that have dynamic usage, either as a feedstock or as product. One of the most commercially important compound is Lithium fluoride. Lithium fluoride is an odorless, crystalline lithium salt manufactured by the reaction of lithium hydroxide with hydrogen fluoride. Alternatively it is also manufactured by dissolving lithium carbonate in excess hydrogen fluoride and dehydrating it by heating until redness appears. Lithium fluoride is highly stable and has a low melting point which is why it is used an ingredient in molten salt chemistries and liquid fluoride nuclear reactor. Owing to its stable ionic structure lithium fluoride find extensive usage as a heat sink material and fluxing agent in ceramics, enamel and glass industry .It is also used for welding, soldering and dip brazing fluxes. However the handling and the reactivity of Lithium fluoride has to be kept in consideration due to the development of toxic hydrogen fluoride gas, when lithium fluoride comes in contact with mineral acids.

The lithium fluoride market is driven by the extensive demand from glass industry and demand for nuclear power generation. The lithium fluoride market is thus anticipated to exhibit double digit growth owing to the increase in nuclear energy based applications for the electricity generation. With significant development in the development in the technologies of hybrid and electric based cars, the demand for lithium fluoride based batteries has escalated significantly thus giving a boost to the lithium fluoride market. The use of lithium fluoride as an analysis crystal in pharmaceutical application such as X-ray imaging could be a potential market opportunity in the lithium fluoride market. Additionally high demand from molten salt application and metallurgical operations is anticipated to further drive the lithium fluoride market. However the lithium fluoride market is restrained due to the presence stringent environmental laws in different regions and also due to high level toxicity.

The lithium fluoride market is be segmented on the basis of regions—North America, Latin America, APEJ, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America and APEJ are one of the largest consumer in the lithium fluoride market owing to the extensive demand of lithium fluoride in the manufacture of ceramics, glass and enamels. The major lithium fluoride market in the APEJ regions are China and India. The lithium fluoride market in these regions is driven by extensive demand for lithium molten salt in salt chemistries and heat sink materials. Likewise the lithium fluoride market in Japan is anticipated to exhibit similar growth and trend patterns. The extensive application of lithium fluoride in optical imaging and pharmaceutical applications has boosted the Lithium fluoride market in the Western and Eastern Europe. However due to the presence of environmental regulation and alternative technologies in North America and Western Europe the growth in during the forecast period is anticipated to be modest. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to exhibit a strong growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive metallurgical application in these regions.

Some of the prominent players among may others included in the lithium fluoride market report are

Crystran Ltd.

FMC

Rockwood

Leverton Clarke

Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangxu Ganfeng Lithium

Harshil Fluoride Brivo Lithium

Eagle Picher Technologies LLC and Huizhi Lithium Energy

