Expected a Drastic Growth in Polymer Nanocomposites Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

In 2015, the world polymer nanocomposites market was valued at $5,276 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016-2022. Polymer nanocomposites are materials consisting different types of nanofillers uniformly dispersed in the polymer matrices. These nanofillers may be carbon nanotubes, nanoclays, metal-oxide, ceramics, and graphene among others. Polymer nanocomposites are gaining acceptance worldwide due to their enhanced mechanical, chemical, and physical properties rendered in them by dispersion of fillers at the nanoscale.

Some of the key players of Polymer Nanocomposites Market:

DuPont, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, The Arkema Group, RTP Company, Showa Denko Carbon, Inc., Powdermet, Inc., Nanocor, Inc., Inframat Corporation, Nanocyl S.A., Evonik Industries AG

The Global Polymer Nanocomposites Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Carbon nanotubes

Nanoclays

Metal oxide

Ceramics

Others

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Automotive

Electrical &Electronics

Packaging

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Polymer Nanocomposites market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Polymer Nanocomposites market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polymer Nanocomposites Market Size

2.2 Polymer Nanocomposites Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polymer Nanocomposites Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polymer Nanocomposites Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polymer Nanocomposites Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polymer Nanocomposites Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polymer Nanocomposites Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polymer Nanocomposites Revenue by Product

4.3 Polymer Nanocomposites Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polymer Nanocomposites Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

