Massive Growth for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Top Key Companies profiled like Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

The CFRP market is expected to reach $20,284 million by 2022 from 2015 value of $ 11,781 million, growing at CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022. Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are strong, lightweight composite materials that are used in different industries to manufacture various products. CFRPs consist of a matrix and a reinforcement, and are majorly employed to replace metals in various applications. The matrix comprises thermosetting or thermoplastic resin, and carbon fiber acts as the structural reinforcement. CFRPs have 10 times more strength as compared to steel, and weighs approximately five times less than steel. CFRP is ideal for industrial use owing to its properties such as impact resistance, strength, stiffness, flexibility, and ability to carry loads. The emergence of CFRP products addresses the impact of fuel on our environment as lightweight vehicles require less fuel consumption. CFRP products are used to develop aerospace & automobile components, plates for building construction, protective helmets, imaging equipment structures, and tennis racquets. They can be also used as a chemical purifier or water purifier, as carbon is a powerful absorbent.

Some of the key players of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market:

Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Major Regions play vital role in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

