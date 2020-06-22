Astonishing Growth in Carbon Nanotubes Market with prominent players: Arkema, Future Carbon GmbH, Cnano Technology Limited, Nanocyl S.A.

The world carbon nanotubes market was $1,033 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,812 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.6% from 2016 to 2022. Carbon nanotube (CNT) is an allotrope of carbon with a cylindrical nanostructure. CNT contains a large group of thin hollow fibrous nanomaterial exhibiting different physio-chemical properties. CNT exhibits remarkable characteristics such as electrical, optical, and thermal conductivity; tensile strength; and chemical reactivity, which increase their applicability in industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electricals & electronics, life science & healthcare, personal care, and others. These properties and applications of CNTs depends on the type and quality of materials used for manufacturing them.

Some of the key players of Carbon Nanotubes Market:

Arkema, Future Carbon GmbH, Cnano Technology Limited, Nanocyl S.A., OCSiAl, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Klean Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Unidym Inc., Toray Industries, Inc.

Carbon Nanotubes Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Carbon Nanotubes key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Carbon Nanotubes market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Type Segmentation:

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

Application Segmentation:

Structural Polymer Composites

Conductive Polymer Composites

Conductive Adhesives

Fire Retardant Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Carbon Nanotubes market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

