Mobile Payment Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2023 – Orange , MasterCard

Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S. In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay Program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth. Growth in e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions drive the market growth. However, data breaches and security concerns impede this growth. Rise in knowledge, exposure to social media, and high potential in emerging economies are projected to present numerous growth opportunities for mobile payment market in the near future.

Major Key Players of the Mobile Payment Market are:

Orange , Vodacom Group, MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, MTN Group, Safaricom, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.

Get sample copy of “Mobile Payment Market” at: https://bit.ly/2V5yntm

Growth in penetration of smartphones and personal devices, such as tablets and smart watches, along with the evolving technology, has transformed an individual’s way of living. The mobile payment trend has taken over traditional payment method, owing to current cashless transactions done using mobiles as a payment method. This payment method is easy and a hassle-free way to pay money virtually. Increased adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to foster growth in the mobile payment market in the coming years.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As per the analysis, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest mobile payment market share in 2016, owing to high mobile penetration platform for e-commerce transactions.

Major Types of Mobile Payment Market covered are:

Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards and Mobile Money

Major Applications of Mobile Payment Market covered are:

Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare, Retail

Hospitality & Transportation, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mobile Payment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mobile Payment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Payment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2RAWde2

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Payment Market Size

2.2 Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Payment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Payment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Payment Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Payment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Payment Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2yZQ9FP

In the end, Mobile Payment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com