Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2023 – Oracle, IBM

Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.

Low cost and limited expenditure on hardware or software drive the market growth. In addition, the need for process automation, growth toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances for data sovereignty also boost the market. Further, rapid changes in business models and developments in cloud trend are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise resource planning market.

Major Key Players of the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market are:

Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group Plc., Aptean, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, Syspro, Unit4, and others.

The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is segmented into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based in end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the cloud-based ERP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market covered are:

Software and Services

Major Applications of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market covered are:

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size

2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

