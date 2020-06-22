Parking Meters Market Report 2020-2026 Key Player Profiles, Industry Opportunities and Investment Overview | Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc.

“

QY Research published latest market research report on global Parking Meters market 2020 with industry detail study, growth analysis, latest and future trends, leading companies analysis, regional analysis and forecast by 2026.

The global Parking Meters market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Parking Meters market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Parking Meters market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Parking Meters market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Parking Meters Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parking Meters Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Parking Meters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Parking Meters market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Parking Meters Market Segmentation by Product:

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

Global Parking Meters Market Segmentation by Application:

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Parking Meters Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Parking Meters market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Parking Meters market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Parking Meters market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Parking Meters market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Parking Meters market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Parking Meters market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Parking Meters market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Parking Meters market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Parking Meters market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

”