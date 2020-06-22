Visitor Management System Market by Component, Application (Security Management, Historical Visitor Tracking, and Parking Management) – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Visitor Management System Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 160 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Visitor Management System Market to grow from USD 848 Million in 2020 to USD 1,640 Million in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Visitor Management System Market:

Honeywell (US)

AlertEnterprise (US)

SmartSpace Software plc (Bedfordshire)

Genetec (Canada)

Envoy (US)

iLobby (Canada)

Jolly Technologies (US)

Vuetura (US)

Asiatact (Singapore)

Splan (US)

Digicred Technologies (India)

Veristream (US)

Traction Guest (Canada)

Proxyclick (Belgium)

InVentry (Yorkshire)

WhosOnLocation (New Zealand)

Qminder (UK)

Parabit System (US)

Sine (Australia)

VersionX Innovations (Singapore)

“Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on industry verticals, the visitor management system market is divided into healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, government and defense, and others (media and entertainment, education, research, and real estate).

“Cloud deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of visitor management system and have started deploying them as per their needs. The popularity of cloud-based solutions is increasing day by day due to its hassle-free deployment. The improved functionalities and integrated systems are accelerating the trend of cloud-based visitor management system.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Top Three Industry Verticals

4.3 Visitor Management Market: By Region

4.4 Market In North America, By Application And Industry Vertical

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption Of Software-Based Security Solutions To Detect Intruders

5.2.1.2 Need To Streamline Compliance And Security Standards Across Organizations

5.2.1.3 Growing Regulatory Compliance And Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Deploying A Single Solution For Multiple Locations And Database Management

5.2.2.2 Challenges In Solution Deployment And Visitor Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use Of Iot, Ai, And Big Data To Enhance Visitor Management System Adoption

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Vulnerability And Identity Theft

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Regulatory Implications

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 The International Organization For Standardization 27001

5.3.4 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.3.5 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act Of 1996

5.3.6 Health Information Technology For Economic And Clinical Health Act

5.3.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Of 2002

5.3.8 Personal Data Protection Act

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case#1: To Enhance Visitor And Customer Experience

5.4.2 Use Case#2: To Reduce Administrative Complications Across Visitor Data

5.4.3 Use Case#3: To Detect The Entry Of Intruders

5.5 Technological Impact

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Blockchain

5.5.3 Internet Of Things

5.5.4 Big Data And Analytics

5.6 Covid-19 Effect On Visitor Management System Market

…and More

