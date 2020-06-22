Smart Education and Learning Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018–2024 – Adobe Systems, NIIT

Smart education & learning is the process of using educational products, learning modules, and applications in lieu of traditional classroom teaching methods to improve learning and promote flexibility. Education institutes have been adopting new high-tech teaching methods, such as white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks to impart better education. The implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and enhances student engagement toward learning. The use of smart education and learning assists in improving learning processes and understanding of concepts among students by offering superior quality content.

Major Key Players of the Smart Education and Learning Market are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Blackboard, Ellucian Company L.P, Saba Software, Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Factors such as increased importance of e-learning in corporate and academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, and growing number of mobile learning applications drive the growth of the smart education & learning market. However, security & privacy issues and high cost of implementation are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of virtual schools and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global smart education & learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, the market is bifurcated into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. Based on end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Smart Education and Learning Market covered are:

Virtual Instructor-led Training

Simulation-based Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Adaptive Learning

Collaborative Learning

Major Applications of Smart Education and Learning Market covered are:

Academics and Corporate

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Education and Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Education and Learning market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Education and Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Education and Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Education and Learning Market Size

2.2 Smart Education and Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Education and Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Education and Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Education and Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Education and Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Education and Learning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Education and Learning Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Education and Learning Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Education and Learning Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Education and Learning industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

