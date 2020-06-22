Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017–2023 – AMD, Google

As the amount of data is increasing, the need for more efficient systems to solve mathematical and computational problems becomes crucial. Further, the emergence of quantum computing and increase in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the market growth to a considerable extent. The emergence of autonomous robotics—robots that develop and control themselves autonomously—presents a promising picture of the AI chip market. Lack of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints in the AI chip market. Most of the tasks such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others are taken over by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lack essential skillsets.

Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market are:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.

Get sample copy of “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market” at: https://bit.ly/34DeeOq

Artificial intelligence eliminates or minimizes the risk to human life in many applications. Majority of the major players in the IT industry are competing to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips and applications.

The artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and CPU. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The applications analyzed in the study are predictive maintenance, image recognition, contract analytics, and others. Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market covered are:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA, and CPU

Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market covered are:

Predictive Maintenance

Image Recognition

Contract Analytics, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence Chip market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/3elzH2P

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Chip Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Chip Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Chip Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence Chip Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2VonUIc

In the end, Artificial Intelligence Chip industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com