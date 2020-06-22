Covid-19 New Update | Cybersecurity Market by Technology, Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Covid-19 Impact On Cybersecurity Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 94 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The impact of COVID-19 on the global cybersecurity market size is expected to grow from USD 183.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 230.0 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Acunetix (Malta), ABB (Switzerland), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Baker Hughes (US), Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Symantec (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), K7 Computing (India), ESET (Slovakia), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), F-Secure (Finland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software (Israel), Fortinet (US), CyberArk (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Checkmarx (Israel), Rockwell Automation (US), CloudFlare (US), Vercaode (US), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (US), Synopsys (US), Trustwave (US), WhiteHat Security (US), ImmuniWeb (High-Tech Bridge SA) (Switzerland), Contrast Security (US), Qualys (US), SiteLock (US), Sophos (UK), IBM (US), Imperva (US), CipherCloud Inc. (US), Avanan Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Thales (France), Micro Focus (UK), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), Citrix (US), Juniper Networks (US), Akamai (US), Avaya (US), DXC Technology (US), Nokia (Finland), and Zscaler (US).

“Endpoint security segment to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the cybersecurity market”

Endpoint security solutions are a combination of both Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. Together these solutions secure endpoints and remote devices used in organizations from viruses, Trojans, and malware, as well as advanced threats, such as zero-day malware and advanced persistent threats.

“Healthcare segment to record higher investment and growth in 2020”

COVID-19 poses an occupational health risk to healthcare workers, where COVID-19 has infected thousands of healthcare workers worldwide. Hence, preventing intra-hospital transmission of this communicable disease is a key priority for healthcare institutions and administrative bodies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.1.1 Objectives Of The Study

2.1.2 Market Definition

2.1.3 Inclusion/Exclusion

2.2 Assumptions

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Primary Breakdown

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Executive Summary

4 Impact On The Ecosystem And Extended Ecosystem

4.1 Cybersecurity Ecosystem Analysis, By Stakeholder

4.1.1 Technology Provider

4.1.2 Solution Designer And Developer/Consultant

4.1.3 System Integrator

4.1.4 Reseller

4.1.5 Managed Service Provider

4.2 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics And Factor Analysis

4.2.1 Drivers And Opportunities

4.2.2 Restraints And Challenges

4.2.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5 Business Implications Of Covid-19 On The Cybersecurity Market

5.1 Implication On Technology Segments (Pessimistic, As-Is, And Optimistic Scenarios)

5.1.1 Network Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.1.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.2 Application Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.2.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.3 Endpoint Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.3.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.4 Cloud Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.4.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.5 Database Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.5.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.6 Web Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.6.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

5.1.7 Industrial Control Systems Security Forecast (2019–2021)

5.1.7.1 Forecast 2019–2021 (Optimistic/As-Is/Pessimistic)

….And More

