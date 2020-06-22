Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Competitor Landscape, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast To 2028 | BASF, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik

Chlorinated polyolefins (CPOs) are used as an adhesion promoter for polyolefin substrates. Chlorinated polyolefins provide good adhesion to various surfaces and resistance to fire. Among the various types of chlorinated polyolefins, chlorinated polyethylenes are widely used as they are resistant to the action of ozone, oxygen, alkalies, saline solutions, strong acids, aliphatic hydrocarbons, alcohols, oils, and gasoline.

Nippon Paper in 1967 had produced a product called ‘Superchlon’ which was made from Chlorinated Polyolefins. Superchlon is a super adhesive and is used as a binder of paint and dispersion of ink. Nippon paper then introduced waterborne chlorinated polyolefins into the market, which are used as primer and adhesive.

In 2002, the acrylated polyolefin technology was introduced for the production of primerless paints, which nowadays finds extensive applications in automotive paints and building & construction industry. In the coming years, the leading manufacturers of chlorinated polyolefins have announced to introduce new technology in chlorinated polyolefins market, which will in turn help to avoid ozone degradation, effectively addressing the climate change and global warming problems.

