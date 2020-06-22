Chemical Fertilizers Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2028 | BASF, Yara International, Nutrien

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the Global Chemical Fertilizer Market.
According to the report, the chemical fertilizers market has been witnessing a positive growth owing to rising demand for chemical fertilizers industry in India has performed a significant role in enabling the increased supply of essential nutrients to plants. It has also helped India achieve the objective of being self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has accelerated the growth of agriculture.
Chemical fertilizers have the tendency to erode the soil and long term use of the same can depreciate the quality of soil by irreversibly damaging valuable microbes. To address this problem, manure or compost should be added to the soil frequently. Chemical fertilizers are exorbitantly priced than natural fertilizers. They may contain constituents that may be hazardous to the skin and the respiratory system. Excess use of these fertilizers can kill the plants and cause a long-term imbalance in soil pH and fertility. Most common types of chemical fertilizers are anhydrous ammonia, urea, superphosphate, and diammonium phosphate.
Based on market segment, micronutrients and macronutrients segment is expected to grow at a good rate as their demand in various applications is on rise, due to its low shrinkage value and excellent chemical resistance. Chemical fertilizers are used to bond a wide range of fertilizing component in various end-use industries, thus driving the chemical fertilizers demand.
The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of chemical fertilizers market.
Market segmentation:
By Macronutrients:
Nitrogenous
Phosphoric
Potassic
By Micronutrients:
Iron-based
Manganese-based
Boron-based
Chlorine-based
Zinc-based
Copper-based
Molybdenum-based
By Application:
Soil Treatment
Root Dipping
Seed Treatment
Foliar Treatment
Fertigation
Grains & Cereals
Pulses & Oil Seeds
Fruits & Vegetables
Other
By Form:
Dispersible Granule
Pellet
Powder
Pure Fermentation
Mixed Fermentation
This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.
Major companies operating in the Market include:
o Nutrien Ltd.
o Yara International
o The Mosaic Company
o CF Industries Holdings Inc.
o Israel Chemicals Ltd
o Eurochem Inc.
o Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
o Uralkali Coromandel International Ltd.
o Bunge Ltd.
o CropAgro
o Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.
o BASF SE
o Fertikal N.V.
o BioSTAR Organics
o National Fertilizers Limited
o Tata Chemicals Ltd
o Midwestern BioAg
o Sustane Natural Fertilizer,Inc.
o Uniflor…
This report provides:
1) An overview Global Chemical Fertilizer Market globally and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Chemical Fertilizer Market
4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications
5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.
The researchers have studied the market in depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Macronutrients
By Micronutrients
By Application
By Form
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Macronutrients
By Micronutrients
By Application
By Form
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Material
By Type
By Application
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Macronutrients
By Micronutrients
By Application
By Form
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Macronutrients
By Micronutrients
By Application
By Form
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Macronutrients
By Micronutrients
By Application
By Form
