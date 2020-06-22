Automotive Rear-View Mirror Market 2020-2028 Key Players, End-User, Global Growth, Market Share Analysis

A recent report published by QMI on Automotive Rear-View Mirror market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of automotive rear-view mirror historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for automotive rear-view mirror during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of automotive rear-view mirror to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding Automotive Rear-View Mirror market-

The high growth of the automotive industry in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of the automotive rear-view mirror market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for safety systems combined with an increase in the number of vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for the global rear-view mirror market for automobiles. In addition, regulations and laws relating to rear view mirrors in the automotive industry are further increasing the demand for the rear view mirror market during the forecast period.

Rear-view mirrors are an integral part of every traditional and modern car. Typically they are placed on the doors or body and inside the car. Its main purpose is to provide a clear picture of all vehicles coming from either side or back, resulting in a stronger, comfortable and safe driving experience. It allows one to park the vehicle too.

Electronic rear view mirrors nowadays replace traditional rear view mirrors in monitor and camera format. This smart rear view mirror automobile combines driving recorder, alerting electronic speed monitoring, GPS, ADAS, navigation system, entertainment, gesture recognition and voice service. In order to capture market share, various market players invest in smart mirror technology.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rapidly growing vehicle demand and production

o Ability to block headlights of other cars with smart mirrors

o Rising demand for premium and hybrid vehicles may lead to innovation

o Shift from conventional mirrors to digital screens

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Automotive rear-view mirror market has been segmented by mounting position (door-mounted, body-mounted), location (interior rear-view mirror, exterior rear-view mirror), technology (conventional rear-view mirror, smart rear-view mirror), feature (power-controlled, blind spot detection, automatic folding, auto dimming, signal indicator, heating, others), vehicle type (passenger, commercial, hybrid) and region.

By mounting position, door-mounted position is widely used and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is largely use due to the ease and flexibility it offers in the electrical and electronic network syndication. It offers easy replacement and repair of the mirror component whenever it is necessary. The driver should change them according to comfort and visibility.

Based on location, exterior rear-view mirror is accounted for the largest market size of automotive rear-view mirror market during the forecast period. The use of exterior mirrors on all types of vehicles is extensive. Exterior mirrors provide side view option for change the route and parking purposes. In addition, they help prevent accidents, drive fatigue and infringe traffic also.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, the automotive rear-view mirror market has been segmented by North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Europe is accounted for the largest market share of the automotive rear-view mirror market during the forecast period. Due to higher sales of vehicles fitted with smart vision systems, Europe is leading the global automotive smart rear-view mirror market. Technological development in the field of safety while driving is another important factor boosting the demand in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive rear-view mirror market during the forecast period. With major investments by global companies in the region, this region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the leading countries for the Asia Pacific automotive rear-view mirror market.

Companies Covered:

Gentex Corporation, Continental AG, Ficosa International, Valeo, Magna International, Murakami Corporation, Honda Lock Manufacturing, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH, Mitsuba Corporation, and Ishizaki Honten Company Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Mounting Position:

o Door-mounted

o Body-Mounted

By Location:

o Interior Rear-View Mirror

o Exterior Rear-View Mirror

By Technology:

o Conventional Rear-View Mirror

o Smart Rear-View Mirror

By Feature:

o Power-Controlled

o Blind Spot Detection

o Automatic Folding

o Auto-Dimming

o Signal Indicator

o Heating

o Others

By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger

o Commercial

o Hybrid

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

o By Mounting Position

o By Location

o By Technology

o By Feature

o By Vehicle Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Mounting Position

o By Location

o By Technology

o By Feature

o By Vehicle Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Mounting Position

o By Location

o By Technology

o By Feature

o By Vehicle Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Mounting Position

o By Location

o By Technology

o By Feature

o By Vehicle Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)

o By Mounting Position

o By Location

o By Technology

o By Feature

o By Vehicle Type

