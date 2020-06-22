Anti-slip Coatings Market GLobal Growth, Industry Size, Market Share Analysis and Demand 2016-2028

Anti-slip Coatings Market to grow significantly at a CAGR of XX % by 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Anti-slip Coatings market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of anti-slip coatings historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for anti-slip coatings during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of anti-slip coatings to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the dynamics of Anti-slip Coatings Market-

The anti-slip coatings market is expected to promise high growth due to safety concerns in regards to injuries due to accidental falls and slip in recent years.

Growing use of anti-slip coatings in stairs, workshop floors, scaffolds and many others also creates new choices for growth this market. Another important factors are the resistance of magnet wire to acids, oils, and detergents and there is also expected no need for any premixing, these factors can fuel the demand of anti-slip coatings market.

Anti-slip coatings are a type of chemical liquid solution, powdered covering used on various substrates and surfaces in the application, resulting in increased friction between different surfaces and thus protecting against slips and falls. Due to their increased demand from different end-use industries, these coatings are available in several colours.

Some of the chemical and physical characteristics of anti-slip coatings include wear and tear strength, toughness, resistance to solvents, durability, strong adhesion etc. These properties enable it to a vast usage into industries such as construction, flooring, marine deck, and others.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Anti-slip coatings market has been segmented based on, type (solvent-based, water-based), resin (polyurethane, epoxy, polyaspartic, acrylic and others), end-use industry (construction, marine and others) and region.

The construction segment is expected to be the fastest growing end user of anti-slip coating market, during the forecast period. The global economy is growing and expected to keep on rising in the near future. The construction industry is expected to experience huge growth along with the growth of the global economy. Growth in manufacturing and infrastructural development segment is expected to be more in developed nations, according to the national PMI (Project Management Institute). Such increase in global production has resulted in increase in number of jobs and industrial facilities development.

By resin type, epoxy resin is expected to be the largest segment on the anti-slip coatings market, during the forecast period. Because of their strong properties, such as good adhesion, durability, solvent resistance, hardness and wear and tear strength, epoxy resin is commonly used as protective and performance coatings. Epoxy resins are used in industrial flooring, as they provide a smooth and solid surface for walking.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Rapid industrialization in emerging nations

o Safety concerns regarding injuries due to accidental fall and slip

o Government regulation for a safer working environment

Regional distribution and potential areas for growth:

Based on the region, the anti-slip coatings market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of anti-slip coatings market, during the forecast period. Increasing industrialisation in this region is expected to drive the market in the region. The construction sector, especially in countries located in Asia, is expected to grow in the future. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on.

Companies Covered: 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, RPM International, Hempel, Sherwin Williams, Wooster Products Inc., CleanSafe Services, Paramelt, ITW Polymers Sealants, Bonasystems, Randolph Products.

